Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is considering rescheduling school hours to the morning in response to intensifying heatwave conditions, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced Sunday.

Gond informed that discussions are underway, and a decision will be taken soon to ensure the safety of students as temperatures continue to soar.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the state over the next three days.

The western part of Odisha Saturday witnessed extreme heat, with Boudh recording 42.5 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the country. Sambalpur and Jharsuguda also experienced scorching temperatures at 42.2 degrees and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

A red warning has been issued for Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, and Sambalpur starting Sunday, indicating a high risk of severe heatwave conditions.

Additionally, an orange warning has been issued for four districts, while 16 districts are under a yellow warning. The IMD has predicted that the intense heat will persist for at least the next three days.

