Bhubaneswar: Amid rising temperatures and erratic climatic conditions, the state government has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all urban local bodies (ULBs) to mitigate the impact of the impending heatwave.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department noted that abnormal heat this summer is being driven by unusual rainfall patterns followed by fluctuating weather conditions. The problem is further aggravated in urban areas due to heat absorption by buildings, roads, and other infrastructure. ULBs and Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) have been directed to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply across cities. Authorities must address pipeline complaints within 24 hours and deploy water tankers in scarcity-prone areas.

Additional tankers may be hired if required. All tube wells and hand pumps are to be kept operational, with spare parts readily available for quick repairs. Dedicated control rooms will be set up at city levels to handle water-related complaints. Officials have also been instructed to closely monitor heatwave alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department and to coordinate with emergency response systems as needed. To provide relief to the public, ULBs have been asked to increase the number of ‘Paniya Jal Bitaran Kendras’ (drinking water kiosks) at strategic locations such as roadsides, markets, bus stands, railway stations, and public offices. These kiosks must maintain hygiene standards and ensure potable water availability. Authorities have been cautioned against allowing agencies that discontinue such services after initial publicity drives. The SOP mandates strict enforcement against the burning of municipal solid waste and garden residues.

Additionally, the use of coal and coal briquettes in urban eateries has been banned to reduce heat and air pollution. Construction activities will also come under tighter scrutiny. Builders and households must cover construction sites, sprinkle water to control dust, and promptly clear debris. Vehicles transporting construction materials must be covered with tarpaulin sheets and adhere to speed limits. The government has urged citizens to place water pots outside their homes for birds and stray animals, promoting community participation in heat mitigation efforts. Urban water bodies will be rejuvenated and restored to improve cooling effects and public accessibility.

The SOP also calls for strict adherence to environmental norms and guidelines issued by agencies, including the National Green Tribunal. The state government emphasised that the measures are aimed at minimising heat stress, ensuring water security, and improving overall urban environmental conditions during the peak summer months. Officials have been directed to implement the SOP rigorously to safeguard public health and maintain essential services during the heatwave period.