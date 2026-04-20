Bhubaneswar: Odisha is reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with scorching temperatures disrupting normal life across the state. On Sunday, temperatures in more than half of the state remained above 40 degrees Celsius.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre, prevailing conditions are expected to continue through the week, offering little relief from the heat. Western Odisha districts Jharsuguda, Titilagarh, Nuapada, Bolangir and Bhawanipatna are likely to be the worst affected.

As per the weather office, 14 places in the state recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above in the past 24 hours. Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest place at 43.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Titilagarh at 43 degrees, Sonepur at 42.3 degrees, and Sambalpur and Bhawanipatna at 42 degrees each. Sundargarh, Bolangir and Rourkela recorded 41.5 degrees, Angul 41.1 degrees, Hirakud and Nuapada 41 degrees, Boudh 40.9 degrees, and Phulbani and Talcher 40.6 degrees.

Meanwhile, weather department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rain and gusty winds in some parts of the state under the influence of Kalbaisakhi. A yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Kandhamal districts Monday, with wind speeds expected to reach 30 to 40 kmph.