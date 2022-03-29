Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha are expected to experience heatwave conditions from March 30 to April 1, the regional meteorological centre of IMD said Tuesday.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature (day temperature) will rise gradually by 2 to 3°C over next three days, with no significant change after that. During the next 3-4 days, temperatures will be 3 to 5°C higher than normal in many parts of Odisha.

In connection with the heatwave forecast, the meteorological centre has issued a Yellow Warning for the districts.

Below is the day-wise forecast:

March 30: Heatwave conditions are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Bargarh.

March 31: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Angul, Kalahandi and Sambalpur.

April 1: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Angul and Sambalpur.

People of the districts have been advised to take precautionary measures while going outside between 12 noon and 3 pm.