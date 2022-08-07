Bhubaneswar: Intense spells of rain pummeled several parts of Odisha Sunday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion.

The MeT Department issued an orange warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rain during the next three days as a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

The weather system is set to become more marked during the next 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The weatherman predicted intense rain of 20-30 mm per hour at intervals over the next few days, adding that the monsoon trough was passing through Balasore.

It forecast heavy to very heavy rain in some areas in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, Ganjam, Puri and Rayagada districts Sunday.

There can be extremely heavy downpour at some places in Puri, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur districts on Monday, and in Bargarh, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Boudh Tuesday.

It may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, causing damage to susceptible roads and houses, the Met said.

Fisherfolk has been advised not to venture off the coast from Tuesday to Thursday as squally weather conditions with wind speed of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph are very likely to prevail over the northwestern Bay of Bengal.

