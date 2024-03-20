Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Odisha Wednesday, the IMD said.

The IMD has issued an orange warning (be prepared) for lightning, thunderstorm and rain in nine districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Subarnapur and Boudh Wednesday.

Many parts of Khurda district including the state capital of Bhubaneswar, neighbouring Nayagarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts received intense to very intense spell of rainfall (2 to 3 cm per hour) Wednesday morning, the IMD said, adding that the heavy rain was accompanied by gusty wind.

A report from Nuapada said that a large number of trees were uprooted at various places and caused extensive damage. ‘Komna Lok Mahotsav’ in Nuapada was cancelled Tuesday after Norwester wreaked havoc and destroyed 40 stalls and the stage at the venue.

A report from Dhenkanal district said heavy rains accompanied by strong winds uprooted several trees in Dhenkanal town. Fire brigade personnel were engaged in clearing roads blocked due to tree felling.

IMD sources said the highest 72.2 mm of rainfall was recorded at Gandia in Dhenkanal district followed by Bhuban (70 mm) and Armallick in Angul district (68 mm). Rainfall activities were reported in almost all districts, the weather office said.

The IMD said nine districts – Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Subarnapur and Boudh – would also receive rainfall Thursday.

