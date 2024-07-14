Bhubaneswar: The state is likely to experience heavy rainfall or thundershowers with lightning during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Saturday.

According to the weather agency, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Balasore and Bhadrak July 14.

“The Capital city is likely to experience partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers during next 24 hours. Puri may also see partly cloudy sky and light rain,” the weather bulletin said.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts July 15. Some places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kendrapara districts are also likely to experience heavy rain,” the MeT office said.

“July 16, there is a forecast for heavy rain at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur. Heavy rainfall may also occur at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Kandhamal during the subsequent 24 hours,” it added.

While there is no further weather warning, light to moderate rain or thundershower may continue at many places in south and notrh Odisha, it said.

Meanwhile, SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) has forecast formation of a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal (BoB) along the Odisha coast July 15 under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation which may form over the same area the previous day.

“These systems may cause moderate to heavy rainfall at many places over coastal and south Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern districts between July 14 and 17,” a CEC bulletin said.

The low-pressure system over northwest BoB may intensify into a depression July 18 and 19 and gradually move northwards before crossing north Odisha coast July 20 evening causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in north, western and coastal districts extending up to July 21, it added.

