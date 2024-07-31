Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said Odisha will continue to experience heavy rainfall for the next two days.

According to IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is expected on Thursday in Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Kalahandi districts.

On Friday (August 2), heavy rainfall is anticipated in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, and Deogarh districts.

From June 1 to July 31, Odisha recorded an average rainfall of 489.5 mm, slightly below the normal 550.7 mm, the IMD said.

Malkangiri district experienced large excess rainfall, while Koraput, Nuapada, and Boudh districts had excess rainfall. Fourteen districts saw normal rainfall, and 12 districts were categorised as deficient.

Currently, the water levels of all major rivers are below the danger level. Baitarani River was at 17.28 metres at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district, below the warning level of 17.83 metres. The water level of the Mahanadi River is falling, with the Hirakud Dam authorities closing two of the 20 gates previously opened to release water.

PTI