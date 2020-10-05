Bhubaneswar: Due to back-to-back low pressure systems several parts of Odisha continued to witness incessant rain from last two days. However, Monday the regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) forecast for heavy showers and thunderstorm in 13 districts likely to be caused by a fresh system developing over Bay Bengal could add to the woes of the State till 8:30am of October 6.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of October 6. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius was recorded at Gopalpur of Ganjam district and Puri district.

PNN