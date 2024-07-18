Bhubaneswar: The state is expected to experience heavy rainfall from July 19 onwards due to the likely formation of a fresh low-pressure area over west-central Odisha and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal (BoB), India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said Wednesday. IMD regional centre, in a press release, said, “A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest BoB around July 19.”

Meanwhile, rain may occur at one or two places in Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts July 17. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is also likely at many places in South Odisha and at a few places in the northern districts of the state, IMD said. Bhubaneswar may also experience cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thundershower during the next 24 hours, the weather bulletin said. July 18, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, it said. The weather agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and Rayagada and heavy rain at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jajpur, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur July 19. It has also predicted that July 20, heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.

Heavy rain may also lash at one or two places in Gajapati, Nuapada, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Bolangir, Ganjam and Nayagarh districts. Rainfall activities in the state had intensified after the formation of a low-pressure area northwest of the west-central BoB, off the South Odisha coast July 15. The system now lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.