Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall in several districts in Odisha over the next three days is likely, informed the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday.

According to IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre, districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda are expected to receive 7 to 11 cm of rainfall Thursday and Friday. A Yellow Warning (be updated) has been issued for these districts.

Heavy rainfall warnings have been extended to Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts Saturday, weather officials said.

The state has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall due to consecutive low-pressure areas and active monsoon conditions.

From June 1 to August 14, Odisha has received an average of 648.3 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal of 724.8 mm. During this period, Malkangiri, Boudh and Nuapada districts have experienced excess rainfall, 16 districts have received normal rainfall, and 11 districts are categorized as deficient, the weather agency said.

