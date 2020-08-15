Bhubaneswar: Due to the low pressure created over North Coastal Odisha and neighbouring areas, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of several districts is predicted by the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here Saturday.

The districts that are likely to experience heavy downpour in the next 24 hours are Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Nuapada and Sonepur. There is enough possibility of low lying areas getting submerged and roads and kutcha houses being damaged. The centre has issued an alert particularly for people of those districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for some places of Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Dhenkanal districts.

Under the impact of the low pressure, the wind speed in coastal areas is likely to reach up to 45 to 55kmph. So the fishermen have been warned against venturing into sea. The collectors have been directed from the special relief commissioner’s office to open 24-hour control rooms and to remain alert.

Moreover, the centre has also issued a yellow warning for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Boudh and Bolangir districts as they are very likely to experience heavy rainfall August 16.

PNN