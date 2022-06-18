Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Odisha Saturday as conditions are favorable for further advancement of the monsoon over the next two-three days, the weather office said.

Talcher in Angul district received 80 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the highest in the state, followed by 75 mm in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district and 70 in Angul town.

Subarnapur received 60 mm of rainfall, while there was moderate downpour in Sambalpur, Bolangir, Bargarh and Jajpur. Overcast skies enveloped several districts, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The weather office has forecast heavy downpours in parts of the state for the next four days.

There can be widespread rain during the next five days under the influence of strong southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, it said.

PTI