Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to develop over eastern parts of west-central Bay of Bengal around June 8, 2020.

Under impact of the low pressure, rain and thundershower are expected in many places over the districts of interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha, regional meteorological centre of IMD Friday said.

The low pressure is likely to become well marked by Monday and further intensify into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal in the next two days, said IMD Bhubaneswar.

Under its impact, several parts of coastal Odisha are expected to receive rainfall from June 9 and the intensity of shower may increase depending on the movement of the system, it added.

“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over – Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada,” the IMD informed.

About the monsoon, IMD stated, “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of central Arabian sea, entire Kerala and Mahe, some parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Comorin area and southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal.”

PNN