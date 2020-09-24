Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall from Friday according to information given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here Thursday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur Friday at one or two places in the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Dhenkanal and Puri.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur Friday at places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Nabarangpur, the IMD regional centre said in its weather bulletin.

The IMD also said that thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.

Yellow warning has been issued for these districts by the IMD. Fishermen have been warned not to go into sea during these two days.

PNN