Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has begun the process of decorating the three main doors inside the 12th-century shrine here with exquisitely designed silver sheets. The process to decorate the doors began Wednesday afternoon.

A five-member team of the SJTA under supervision of executive engineer Asish Subuddhi took detailed measurements of the three main doors (Jaya Bijaya Dwara, Kalahata Dwara and Beherana Dwara), temple administration sources informed.

‘Jaya Bijaya Dwara’ is the main entrance near Bahara Katha leading into the shrine. Similarly, ‘Kalahata Dwara’ is the main door of Garbha Gruha where the three deities – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are seated atop the ‘Ratna Singhasan’. Likewise, ‘Beherana Dwara’ is the door near Bhitara Katha, through which devotees exit after having ‘darshan’ of the deities.

A top jewellery company of Odisha has been entrusted with the responsibility of decking up the three doors. The designs have been finalised by the SJTA authorities.

It was estimated that about 1,920 kg of white metal would be required for cladding the main doors. These doors are to be covered with silver sheets having approximately 1.63mm thickness, SJTA sources said.

The decision to decorate the three doors with silver sheets was taken after a devotee expressed desire to donate the entire cost needed to go for the silverware.

PNN