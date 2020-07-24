Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Thursday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for seven districts of the state valid till 8:30am of June 25.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said, “Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the seven districts of interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha.”

IMD has issued Yellow Warnings to seven districts till 8:30am of June 25. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow Warning (to be updated):

Heavy rainfall very is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts including Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Boudh & Angul.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati Thursday, the centre said.

PNN