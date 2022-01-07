Kabul: Heavy snow, that started falling across Afghanistan earlier this week triggering avalanches and floods, have so far claimed the lives of 11 people, while injuring 23 others, the media reported.

Citing officials of the Taliban-led Afghan government, Bakhtar News Agency said that 90 per cent of the country’s territory witnessed snow or rainfall that led to financial loss besides the deaths and injuries, reports Khaama Press.

The casualties have been reported in Helmand, Nimroz, Farah, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Jawzjan, Takhar and Kabul.

Officials of the Ministry of Disaster Management said that they have rescued several people who were stranded due to the floods.

The recent heavy snow and rainfall have also clogged several highways and flights to Kabul International Airport have also been disrupted.