Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha within the next 24 hours. The system is expected to bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state between July 13 and July 17.

According to IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the north BoB, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level is likely to intensify, leading to the development of the low-pressure system. This weather disturbance, coupled with an active monsoon trough extending from northwest India to the northeast BoB, will enhance rainfall activity across the state.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh. These regions are likely to experience wind speeds of 30–40 kmph, raising concerns over local flooding and disruptions. Other districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Rayagada are also expected to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. A Yellow warning (Be Aware) has been issued for multiple districts, including Boudh, Subarnapur, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Ganjam, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy showers and lightning strikes.

Significant rainfall has already been recorded in parts of the state. Rampur (Kalahandi) received the highest with 7 cm, followed by Kantapada in Cuttack (6 cm), and Sharapada, Nayagarh, and Rasagovindapur receiving around 5 cm. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid water-logged and low-lying areas, and remain cautious of falling trees and electric poles due to gusty winds. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period due to rough conditions. The state government is on alert, and district administrations have been asked to keep disaster response teams ready in vulnerable areas.