Barbil: Despite the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into Barbil municipal council limits of Keonjhar district between 6 am and 1 pm, and from 3 pm to 8 pm; many heavy vehicles enter the roads leading to heavy traffic congestion.

After failing to curb the congestion on roads and consequential accidents, the local administration had barred the entry of heavy vehicles to address traffic chaos and commuters’ safety in the industrial town. The vehicles, however, continue to ply in utter disregard of the administrative order.

Many of these vehicles affix an ‘on government duty, not to be detained’ sticker to escape cops.

The public, meanwhile, continues to face issues while traversing the 18-km stretch from Barbil to Bileipada due to traffic jams. The traffic situation remains worse at the four main junctions of Bhadrasahi, Gopabandhu, Dakabangla and level crossing.

Locals have started taking to the streets over the issue. In a recent case, the people detained a rock-laden truck Friday that had a sticker reading: ‘PWD rock. Bhadrasahi to Barbil. Not to be detained.’

