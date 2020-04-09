Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government which made the wearing of masks mandatory for all persons stepping out of their homes since Thursday 7.00am has said that fines will be imposed for those who fail to do so.

The Odisha government in a notification issued Thursday that a person will be fined Rs 200 for the first three times if he/she is found not wearing a mask. However, a person who violates the rule for the fourth time onwards will be fined Rs 500 each time the rule is broken. The government has said that wearing of masks is imperative in the effort to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Meanwhile two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported from the state Thursday taking the total tally of patients to 44. Among these 41 are currently under treatment, two have been discharged after recovering while one person tested positive after his death.

PNN