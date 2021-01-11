Shahjahanpur (UP): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home by a man from her village here when her parents had gone out, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, they said.

Circle Officer Mahendra Pal Singh said the girl was raped at her home by a man from her village under Kanth police station area when her family members were away Saturday.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after she came back home and she filed a police complaint, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, they said.

PTI