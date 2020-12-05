Bhubaneswar: Two-wheeler riders, think twice next time you come out with a pillion rider without helmet. A pillion rider without helmet will attract the punishment of suspension of driving license. The State Transport Authority (STA) informed it in a tweet Saturday.

“Diving (sic) license will be suspended if both the ride and person sitting do not wear helmets. Please wear helmets for your safety,” the tweet read.

In Cuttack, 92 two-wheeler riders were penalized for not wearing helmets December 4, RTO Cuttack Saturday said on Twitter.

“In a joint checking with Olatpur Police, on 4th December, 92 MC riders penalized for not wearing of helmet. 42 DLs suspended and Rs 1,34,000 penalty imposed. Please wear helmet, save your life and escape from penalty,” the tweet read.

Notably, the State Transport Authority has implemented the amended MV Act in the state made from March 1.

PNN