Kuanrmunda: The helper of a private bus died on the spot while more than 30 other passengers sustained grievous injuries when the vehicle overturned on NH-143 under Biramitrapur police limits in Sundargarh district at around 3.35pm Tuesday.

Sources said, the bus title ‘Aviraj’ was coming from Rourkela and going to Biramitrapur with about 60 passengers. The driver failed to control the bus while overtaking a pickup van and it turned turtle on a culvert.

Hearing the agonising screams of the passengers, locals rushed to their rescue. Police also reached the spot quickly and joined in the rescue operations. They also organised vehicles to send the injured to the hospital. IIC of Kuanrmunda outpost Hrusikesh Behera also was prompt in reaching the accident site.

Police are now looking for the driver who seems to have escaped. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident

