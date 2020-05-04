BHUBANESWAR: As the world battles coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are joining hands to lift the spirit of the people. Latest to join the corona war is Mahasweta Ray, the former number one actress of Odia film industry.

The senior actress has created a short music video Puni Hasiba Odisha featuring top Odissi exponents of the country. However, a major attraction of the clip will be ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini.

Composed by star music director Premanand as part of the nationwide campaign by celebrities against the spread of the deadly virus Covid-19 and penned by Basant Raj, the song has been crooned by many popular Odia playback singers including Sabishesh, Deeptirekha and Biswajit. The video has been edited by Bijay and is ready to be launched soon on social media platforms.

Mahasweta, who is all set to launch her own YouTube channel Mahasweta Ray Official with this new video, said she wanted some prominent Odissi dancers to present the video. She also requested celebrated Odissi dancer Sujata Mohapatra to get Hema Malini to perform for the song, if she can.

“I was thrilled when Hema Ji readily agreed to be a part of the song. I am deeply grateful to Hema Ji, Sujata Mohapatra and music director Premanand for their sincere involvement in the music video. The other prominent names who have performed in the video include Sujata Mohapatra, Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and his SrJan team and Meera Das.

Top cine actors of the likes of Uttam Mohanty, Mihir Das, Aparajita Mohanty and Buddhaditya Mohanty are also part of the video, sources revealed.