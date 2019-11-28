New Delhi: BJD MP Sarojini Hembram Thursday sought Union government’s attention towards development of tourism at Similipal wildlife sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district.

Hembram, while speaking in the Upper House, urged the Centre to construct a ropeway at Similipal citing that all-weather roads cannot be constructed in the area.

“Mayurbhanj is a tribal district in the state and Similipal is a 2,750-sqkm wildlife sanctuary in the district having a tiger reserve and an elephant reserve. It also has beautiful waterfalls and bio-sphere reserve. Due to the bio-sphere reserve, industries couldn’t be established in the area. So, it is important to develop tourism in the area,” said Hembram.

She said that the ropeway will attract a large number of tourists in the area which will also open up employment opportunities for the youth of the district.

“The dense forests in the area also have medicinal plants. Development of this area will generate revenue to the government and also provide employment opportunities to the youth. I urged the Union government to conduct a survey for the construction of ropeway in the area and develop tourism,” she added.