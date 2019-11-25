Los Angeles: Actor Henry Cavill, who portrayed Superman beginning with Man of Steel in 2013 and in the 2017 movie Justice League, is insisting his time as the DC character isnt over.

“The cape is in the closet,” Cavill said in Mens’ Health’s December cover story, reports said.

“It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn’t to get into. I want to reflect the comic books.

“That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Cavill’s statement comes as Warner Bros. has refrained from announcing any new films starring the British actor since its decision to revamp the plan for the DC Extended Universe following Justice League‘s flop.

The most recent installments include 2018’s Aquaman – one of the most profitable movies of the year, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and Shazam! in April.

Most recently, Cavill appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout alongside Tom Cruise and stars in Netflix’s TV adaptation of The Witcher.