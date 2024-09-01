Dhenkanal: A mother elephant and her calf got stuck after falling in the main canal of Sapua under the Rasol section of Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district, Friday night.

After a strenuous effort of five hours, the Forest department personnel rescued both by filling the canal with soil using a excavator.

The incident occurred late at night when an elephant herd was passing through the area. The mother elephant and the calf accidentally fell into the canal.

The other elephants in the herd remained nearby guarding them till morning.

Upon receiving the news, Forest department personnel arrived at the location and filled the canal with soil with the help of an excavator to rescue the mother and calf.

Both elephants safely returned into the nearby forest afterwards.

PNN