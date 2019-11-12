We as humans are always curious as to what it feels like to die. However, for South Koreans, this isn’t merely a curiosity, but has become a real-life experience, thanks to a process called Living funeral services.

These services are becoming a big hit in Seoul of South Korea. This would mean a person, who is alive and well, will be able to experience how it is to be at your own funeral.

In regular lives, we devise many ways to improve life. Someone believe that yoga improves life, some take classes of Art of Living to improve their life. Today we will tell you about a method followed by a people to experience death, which might shock you.

People in South Korea are tasting death to understand life better and improve it and it is named ‘Living Funeral’. It was started by Hyowon Healing Center in South Korea in 2012. Since then, more than 25,000 people have taken part in simulating their deaths in order to better appreciative life.

During the ‘Living Funeral’ process, the person is made to sit next to their coffin and write their last wish and testaments. Then they cilb into the coffin, lie down and close their eyes. There is an instructor who would walk them through their ‘final moments’ in a morbid ritual as they would be climbing into their very own coffins for a lengthy 10 minutes.

The company claims that people come to them voluntarily. They hope that by realizing death before the end of life, they can improve their life.

75-year-old Cho Jae-hee recently experienced ‘Living Funeral’ at the Hyvon Healing Center’s ‘Dying Well’ program. He says about it that once you feel the death, then you become aware of it. Then you undertake a new approach to life.