Education is one of the most important tools that could very well solve most of the world’s problems.

Countries spend millions of dollars in educating their citizens so that they might one day lead their nations to greater heights.

But have you ever heard of a tradition where a groom has to donate to an education fund in order to get a bride?

There is a village in Haryana bordering Rajasthan where groom has to give donations for education in order to get married. This has been going on for nearly seven years in Kaluana village.

Donations from the groom are received by the Kaluana Welfare Education Committee. Similarly, the committee spends the amount on teaching 300 daughters of 30 to 35 villages.

In 2005, the status of education of the daughters was very poor and at that time, not even a single girl from the Government Middle School in the village had graduated. A backward school with basic facilities, it was taking its last breath.

Then the Sarpanch Jagdev Sahran formed the Kaluana Welfare Education Committee and started taking donation from grooms which is still continuing today.

Donation is sought from the groom’s father. This Committee gets revenue stretching from Rs 100 to Rs 1000.