Mumbai: News of an affair between Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul has been much discussed these days.

Rahul’s teammate Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic got engaged recently. And now it is believed that another couple is in line to make cricket and cinema join hands once again.

Athiya has so far refrained from saying anything about her relationship with Rahul, but they were often seen together in public places. Athiya and Rahul returned from Thailand after celebrating New Year. They were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday. Now some pictures from their trip have surfaced on social media, immediately going viral.

Athiya and Rahul were found to be twinning in black and white at the airport. The two welcomed the New Year with their friends which include Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label founder Usaamah Siddique.

Recently Sunil Shetty talked about what he thinks about the love life of his two children. In an interview, Sunil said: “Time has changed. I know the choice of children. I love Ahaan’s girlfriend. I also love him whom Athiya is seeing. I have no problem with this, Maana (Sunil’s wife) also has no problem and she is happy.”