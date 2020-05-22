Cuttack: Sabitri Brata is an important festival as per the Hindu beliefs. The festival is observed to remember the dedication of Sabitri towards her husband Satyaban. Sabitri was instrumental in bringing her husband back from the clutches of Yamraj, the god of death.

Crores of married women in India observe Sabitri Brata for the long life and well being of their spouses. They observe fast and offer puja on the occasion.

But, there are many women who have made several sacrifices to support their husbands in distress. These women have come forward to shoulder the burden of their families in bad time.

Sarojini Sethy of Deulasahi in Cuttack is a classic example of such women.

Around three decades ago, Sarojini had tied the knot with Sarat in the presence of family and friends. She had a blissful conjugal life.

The couple was blessed with a son and a daughter within a few years of their marriage. Sarat’s modest income was sufficient to feed the four mouths. However, the sky fell on Sarojini’s head when Sarat was paralysed by his right hand in 2005.

The entire burden of the family came on Sarojini’s shoulder as Sarat could not earn a single penny. In the absence of any other sources on income, Sarojini opened a tailor’s shop to manage her family.

“With my limited income, I did everything to make my two children graduates. But, I could not provide them higher education. A few years ago, I married off my daughter by arranging some money from here and there,” narrates Sarojini.

Some days ago, Sarojini’s son Sujit opened a vegetable shop to relieve his mother of the family responsibility.

“My son is now capable of arranging two square meals for us. Now, I am spending my time to take care of my husband. The state government has provided us a ration card. We hope that someday the government will give us some assistance to help us lead a better life,” she said.