There are a number of things in the universe whose existence might take us by surprise. Several places are famous for weird things which even the scientists don’t have answer to.

Today in this article, we are going to tell you about a well which is famous for mysterious thing that can be seen only if you visit there.

The weird thing about this well is — all of a sudden without any reason the water of this well disappears and then again it reappears. Many scientists have come here for research on this well, but they couldn’t find any particular reason for this mysterious thing. This well is located adjacent to a temple which is around 27 kilometres away from Bokaro city.

Another strange thing about this well is that the water remains cold during summer and it heats up during winter season. The water gets heated when you clap and gradually starts to boil. People think it as the miracle of god. A day when the water gets evaporated from the well, it reappears the next day.

People also say that the person who have skin related diseases can get rid of their diseases once they take a bath in this well.