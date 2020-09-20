Bhubaneswar: With COVID-19 pandemic on rise in the state, home isolation has become the new norm to stop any probable spread of the deadly virus and to quarantine infected patients.

However, on doubts surrounding procedures recommended for home isolation, as advised to asymptomatic or mild symptomatic cases of COVID-19, Dr. Jayanta Panda Professor of Medicine at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack answered some queries Saturday.

Is Home Isolation advised for one and all?

Home isolation is not advised for all. People with comorbidities should not opt for home isolation for better treatment of COVID-19 including the primary disease(s) they have been suffering with.

Moreover, children, expectant mothers and elderly persons are most vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus. As their health conditions may deteriorate, they are advised to stay in COVID Hospitals. It will be ideal in providing them proper treatment as and when needed.

What precautions should an attendant take?

Both the patient and the attendant or caretaker in a family should follow some precautions. The patient should not move out of the room where he/she stays during the entire home isolation period.

Both patient and attendant/caretaker should use face masks and gloves. Attendant/caretaker should be cautious and careful while taking any food item or clothes for the patient and leave the room soon after completing the task. People visiting the house should also use masks and sanitise their hands before and after visit.

When should the patient consult a doctor?

If a COVID-19 patient shows any sign of flu, fever and fatigue, he/she can immediately contact the state Health Department. They may also call the helpline number 104 seeking doctors’ advice regarding further medical treatment or for the purpose of shifting patient to a nearby COVID Hospital.

What, if symptoms prevail after home isolation period?

In such cases, a patient can continue the prescribed medicines for a few more days. The patient should consult a doctor and if needed, should go for a chest x-ray and pulmonary function test (PFT).

PNN