Korukonda: In its fight against coronavirus, the Malkangiri district administration Monday issued a new notice regarding the timetable for shops across the district. The new timetable will be in force from Mondays to Fridays.

As per the notice, all the shops across the district have been divided into three categories-Category A, B and C. Those shops which come under Category A will open only Mondays and Wednesdays. Similarly, shops marked as Category B will do business only Tuesdays and Thursdays. And the shops coming under Category C have been asked to open only Fridays.

All the shops have been asked to operate from 7am till 2pm as per the guidelines in the notice. Malkangiri municipality and Balimela NAC have been asked to categorise the shops.

Similarly, the medicine stores have been classified into Category A and Category B and the store owners have been asked to open their units every alternate day. These shops will remain open from 7am to 3pm.

The notice asks all the shopkeepers to ensure all the COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks are followed by them as well as the customers.

