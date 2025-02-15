Chocolate — a beloved treat we often reach for during moments of indulgence — was once so valuable it was used as currency. The story of chocolate’s transformation from a sacred drink to a sweet snack begins in Mesoamerica.

In the ancient civilisations of the Mayans and Aztecs, cacao beans were not only highly prized for their unique flavour but were also a medium of exchange. The Mayans considered chocolate a gift from the gods, using it in religious ceremonies and offering it as tribute.

Cacao beans were so valuable that they became currency, used to buy everything from food to slaves. The Aztecs, in particular, used cacao beans as a form of trade, with 100 beans equating to a turkey and up to 100 beans required for a slave.

How did chocolate become a luxury?

When Spanish conquistadors, including Hernán Cortés, encountered the Aztecs, they were introduced to chocolate. Upon returning to Europe, they sweetened the drink with sugar, and chocolate became a symbol of luxury. Over time, cacao’s role as currency faded, but its value remained high, and chocolate became a staple of European life.

Today, chocolate is a global industry, but its roots as currency in ancient markets remain a fascinating part of its legacy. From a sacred offering to a symbol of love, chocolate’s journey is as rich as its taste.

PNN