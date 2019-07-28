BHUBANESWAR: Heritage aficionados taking part in the 130th Ekamra Heritage Walk at Old Town were left spell bounded by the intricate craftsmanship on the walls of Mukteswar Temple and Parsurameswar Temple here Sunday.

They loved the idea of how free the artists were back then who could integrate their ideas and experiences into their art. One of the panels that everyone loved was that of the depiction of ‘Monkey and the Crocodile’ tale from Panchatantra.

Besides, the walkers were also fascinated by the kitchen at Ananta Basudev temple. This kitchen prepares food for thousands of people and it is a favourite among locals and visitors. The heritage walkers got to see the ingredients of the dishes to be prepared as they were coming into the kitchen early in the morning.

Maya, a Consultant for the Innovations for Successful Societies of US-based Princeton University, took part in the trail this morning. She said, “This walk was the highlight of my stay at Bhubaneswar. I absolutely enjoyed it and loved to get an insight into these majestic temples and monuments here.”

The 130th Heritage Walk at Old Town culminated at Ekamravan, a medicinal plant garden on the western bank of Bindu Sagar Lake. Here the walkers strolled through the garden as they learned about the various herbs and plants and were intrigued by the story of transformation of how an open defecation site was converted into a beautiful garden dedicated to healing.

The Museum Walk at Odisha’s largest crafts museum, Kala Bhoomi, was an interactive session. Natural crafts and tribal crafts galleries were the center of attention during the walk. The walkers were delighted to see the horn crafts section in the Natural Crafts gallery as for many it was a call back to their childhood days.