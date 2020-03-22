San Francisco: Apple has updated its Siri voice assistant with information and assets designed to help users who have flu symptoms and believe they are suffering from coronavirus.

By using information provided by the US Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control, Siri is guiding users through a set of questions designed in part to screen for the new coronavirus, reports AppleInsider.

The feature is triggered by queries like “Hey Siri, do I have the coronavirus?” and “Hey Siri, I think I have COVID-19.”

Siri will ask users if the user exhibiting symptoms of the disease, such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.

It will advise people who say they have extreme or life-threatening symptoms to consider calling 911.

Meanwhile, users who answer ‘yes’ to certain questions, specifically those referencing COVID-19 symptoms, are urged to isolate and closely monitor the situation, or contact a medical provider.

If the condition is extreme, Siri directs users to the CDC’s COVID-19 webpage or the App Store, the latter of which currently features a PSA on social distancing from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Siri’s COVID-19 protocol is currently restricted to the US.

IANS