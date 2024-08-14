Beirut: Hezbollah attacked the Mount Neria base, a battalion leadership headquarters of Israel’s Golani Brigade forces, with volleys of Katyusha rockets late Tuesday night, according to state media.

Earlier, Hezbollah had launched more than 20 rockets from southern Lebanon at the Meron base in northern Israel, both al-Manar and Al Jazeera have reported.

Al-Manar reported that heavy rocket fire, explosions, and sirens were heard in Western Galilee.

Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli deployment at the Jal Al-Deir site with a barrage of rockets at 10 p.m. Tuesday, hitting them directly, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting the Lebanese villages of At Tiri, Haddatha, and Rchaf around midnight, NNA added.

Israeli warplanes also conducted airstrikes on the Lebanese villages of Kafr Kila and Khiam, as well as the municipality of Kunin, it noted.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The situation escalated further after Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing a Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.