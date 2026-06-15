Jaipur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped multiple times by two men while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest here Monday, police said.

Two youths have been detained in connection with the incident, they said.

Following the incident, Dipke addressed the gathering and raised slogans against divisive politics, urging people not to be divided along religious or caste lines.

Later, in a video message on X, the CJP chief alleged that this (attack on him) is a tactic by those who want to “disrupt our movement”.

“But we cockroaches will not be intimidated by these tactics. (Union Education Minister) Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign…this is our only aim,” he said.

“Don’t get distracted. Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign!” he also wrote on X.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak, CBSE marking system, and unemployment.

As Dipke arrived at the venue and was being carried on supporters’ shoulders, two youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him. His supporters later caught hold of the accused and assaulted them before the police intervened.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The police said that one of the detained accused, identified as Rakesh Gurjar, claimed he was a nationalist while alleging that Dipke has a ‘Jihadi’ mindset and is misleading people. Gurjar said that paper leak is just an excuse.

Reacting to the incident, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that Rajasthan has, in recent times, become a major centre for paper leaks.

He said the state, which produces many IITians and chartered accountants, is now witnessing a decline of its education system.

Ranka added that the gathering of youths at the protest site reflected growing concerns and asserted that efforts would be made to reform the education system.

Protesters were seen carrying placards with slogans such as “Stop paper leak” and “We love the country, reject corruption”, along with the national flag. Some women also participated in the protest with their young children.

During the protest, slogans were raised demanding the resignation of Pradhan. Volunteers also drew a cockroach sketch at the entrance of Shaheed Smarak and wrote slogans seeking the minister’s resignation.

During his address, Dipke also announced that protesters would march to Delhi on June 20, asserting that they would not return without securing a resignation.

The Monday’s protest concluded with the national anthem, after which Dipke was escorted to his vehicle by supporters amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

The demonstration was organised by the CJP over issues related to examination irregularities, paper leaks and unemployment, the police said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia called the attack on Dipke a “cowardly act”. “This is what an ‘army of goondas’ of a scared and corrupt king can do,” he said in a post on X.

“These are the very people who orchestrate NEET paper leaks to ruin the future of lakhs of youth, and now, when the country’s youth are demanding the resignation of the education minister, they are attacking them-this is an utterly cowardly act,” he said.