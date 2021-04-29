Bhubaneswar: Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the state Health and Family Welfare department Wednesday decided to give incentives to healthcare professionals across Odisha.

An official circular (No.-HFW-SCH-NRHM-0008-2020-12804/H, Dated 28.04.202I) was issued by Deputy Secretary to the State government Mamata Barik in the afternoon.

“Additional one month remuneration will be provided to all contractual and outsourced staff working under H&FW department, who are actively engaged in line of COVID-19 duty and Covid vaccination work for the period from April to July, 2021 as they are putting their lives into great risk in saving the lives of people in the State,” the H&FW department circular read.

“In view of surge in COVID-19 cases and massive vaccination programme, it is highly essential to keep the morale of these contractual outsourced staffs high so as to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness,” the circular further stated.

“The incentive amount will be met out of ECRP fund supported by MoH&FW, Govt of lndia under NHM and respective State budget scheme fund as paid in the year 2020. Incentive of Rs 1,000/- per month to each ASHA shall be paid for the period from April to July, 2021 as they are taking active role in surveillance, contract tracing, containment measures and mobilisation of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination, in addition to their routine activities under NHM,” it added.

“The issue of provision of Experience Allowances and EPF to all contractual staff under NHM and State Budget schemes will be decided later after detailed presentation by the Mission Director, NHM,” the H&FW department circular clarified.

PNN