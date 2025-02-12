Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department has stepped up efforts to enhance the state’s telemedicine network, ensuring better healthcare access for rural and remote areas.

A high-level review meeting was held at the department’s conference hall Tuesday, chaired by Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S. The discussion focused on improving tele-consultation services between sub-centres, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) with medical college hospitals, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), and the Paediatric Institute in Cuttack.

Officials emphasised the need for a seamless digital healthcare system to overcome geographical barriers and provide timely medical interventions. A key proposal was to strengthen the telemedicine link between DHH chemotherapy centres and AHPGIC, Cuttack, improving cancer care in remote areas. The meeting also stressed upgrading the state’s telemedicine platforms, including e-Sanjeevani, to expand virtual healthcare services.