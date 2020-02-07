Cuttack: The Orissa High Court, Friday, served a notice on Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on a case pertaining to the election in Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

Justice Sangam Kumar Sahu served the notice on Sarangi and asked him to submit his reply. The next hearing on the case has been posted to March 13.

Sahirul Haq had filed a case in the HC and alleged that Sarangi had not mentioned about many criminal cases registered against him in the affidavit while filing his nominations for 2019 elections.

Haq had urged the court to cancel Sarangi’s election to the Lok Sabha.