Cuttack: In a bizarre case, a woman who had orchestrated a drama to get bail for her imprisoned husband found herself behind bars.

The incident was reported from Cuttack December 21 and has since been the talk of the town.

Police had arrested Sriram Kanar, a resident of Kandhamal district, on charges of carrying out ganja trade.

He filed a bail application before the Odisha High Court July 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, with an intention to make it easier for her husband to get bail, his wife Manasi Kanar concocted a plan. She had obtained an outdoor ticket from the ticket counter of SCB Medical College and Hospital October 9.

On this ticket, associate professor Dr S K Bhol had prescribed medicines for multiple diseases and advised bed rest from October 9, 2020 to May 8, 2021 citing COVID-19 as the reason.

She had then filed the same ticket at the High Court, seeking bail for her husband on the ground of her illness.

Suspecting the authenticity of the prescription, the High Court had asked the Cuttack DCP to investigate its veracity. Subsequently, the DCP had conducted an investigation and placed the investigation report before the High Court December 12.

He had mentioned in his report that the SCB Medical College and Hospital’s medicine department did not have an associate professor by the name of Dr S K Bhol. This apart, the seal the prescription carried was far different from that of the SCBMCH’s medicine department. The DCP had mentioned it in his report that the prescription was a forged one.

The High Court had directed the police to arrest Manasi on charges of contempt of the High Court and produce her before the court of Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, Phulbani December 21.

Acting on the direction, the police arrested Manasi and she was produced before the court of Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, Phulbani through video conference December 21. The bench headed by Justice S K Sahu heard the case. The next hearing of the case will be held January 4.

PNN