Sambalpur: VIMSAR, western Odisha’s premier healthcare hub, which caters to needs of Odisha, parts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, will soon get a high-tech cancer care centre on its premises at Ayurvihar in Sambalpur district.

The Tata Memorial Trust will provide assistance to set up the centre. A three-member team of experts under the leadership of Dr Lalatendu Sarangi, Regional Director of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), Cuttack, visited VIMSAR Saturday and identified site for the centre.

They also held discussions with VIMSAR Superintendent Dr Jayashree Dora. The team also visited the existing cancer department on the premises and suggested that three-acre land will be needed for the high-tech centre.

According to sources, construction for the new department will start after the detailed project report (DPR) and layout plan gets approved and healthcare facilities will be provided to patients as soon as it is completed.

A high-tech cancer hospital was proposed to be set up in Koraput district too with the assistance of the Tata Memorial Trust. However, the high-tech centre at VIMSAR was a long standing demand of the people of western Odisha, which will benefit the entire state.

Neighbouring Bargarh district has a large number of cancer patients. About five to seven patients of this district are dying of cancer every month, sources said. The proposed high-tech centre will be a boon for all cancer patients of this region.

PNN