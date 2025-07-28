New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday praised and expressed gratitude to the Indian armed forces for launching precision strikes against the terror outfits in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor, while also ensuring that the civilian population is not harmed.

Initiating the highly anticipated debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that even though the Indian forces had many options, they opted for the one which struck the terror targets and completely destroyed them, keeping the strategic understanding and regional stability and security in mind.

“I pay tributes to the bravehearts who put their lives on the line of duty for the nation. Today, they are also ready on the forefront. I also pay homage and express the country’s gratitude to those fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” he said.

Recalling the launch of India’s military action in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Defence Minister said: “May 6-7, the Indian armed forces carried out a military action, named Operation Sindoor. This was not just a military action but an effective and decisive demonstration of our policy to protect the sovereignty and identity of the country and our fight against terrorism.”

Condemning the Pahalgam massacre, he called the terror attack an “inhumane and cowardly” act against India.

“April 22, an inhumane and cowardly terror attack took place, in which 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen lost their lives. They were killed after asking about their religion, which is a disgusting example of the most inhumane act. This attack was also a test of India’s tolerance,” he said.

The Defence Minister noted that soon after the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting of the chiefs of the three forces and gave them a free hand to carry out “decisive action, keeping their judgement, strategic understanding and regional security in mind.”

“After this, our military leadership not only showed its maturity but also presented a strategic wisdom, which is expected from a responsible power like India,” he said.

“Before carrying out Operation Sindoor, our forces explored several ways and in the end decided to adopt a strategy where all the terror camps are completely destroyed and ensured that no civilian in Pakistan is harmed,” Rajnath Singh said.

Lauding the military action, the Defence Minister added: “The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our forces hit nine terror targets with precision. Additionally, in this military action, over 100 terrorists, including their masters and trainers, from terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed. I am trying to be very precise, but the number can be way more.”

IANS