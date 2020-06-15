Jajpur: Being tough on allegations regarding appointment irregularities in Vyasanagar Autonomous College (VAC), one of the oldest educational institutions of Jajpur district, the Higher Education department has slapped show cause notices to three lecturers.

Notices were issued by Secretary of the department Saswat Mishra vide his office letter (No.-18991/11.06.2020). The lecturers are known to be Dillip Kumar Rout of the English department, Bibekananda Jena of Mathematics department and Poonam Das of Zoology department.

Notably, vigilance cases are pending against them at Cuttack division, for availing all benefits of GIA/Block grants through fake certificates. Precisely, case (No.-38/21.07.2018) was filed against Rout, case (No.-37/21.07.2018) was filed against Jena and case (No.-34/17.07.2018) was filed against Das, officials sources informed.

Basing upon these vigilance cases, Mishra has asked the accused lecturers to submit their respective replies within one month. The notices have restricted VAC authorities to not give salaries and grant-in-aid benefits to the accused lecturers, until further orders.

VAC authorities were also asked to reply back as to why Block grants of the accused lecturers should not be withdrawn. On being contacted, Principal of VAC Sibacharan Majhi said, “The former Principal had deposited all relevant documents with Cuttack vigilance division. However, a detailed report will be submitted to the Secretary within thirty days, basing upon information available with us.”

Necessary steps will be taken as per instructions of the Secretary, to cease salary disbursement of the accused lecturers, he added.

