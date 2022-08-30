Bhubaneswar: The highest number of human trafficking victims in the country in 2021 was from Odisha, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said.

Of the 6,533 human trafficking victims reported across the country last year, 1,475 people, including 444 women and 497 children, were from Odisha.

A total of 6,213 people were rescued last year across the country, of whom 1,290 were from Odisha. Of the 1,290 people, 1,018 were trafficked for the purpose of forced labour, the ‘Crime in India 2021’ report said.

The state had recorded 741 victims of trafficking in 2020.

Odisha recorded 136 cases of human trafficking in 2021, up from 103 in 2020. Many cases reported more than one victim.

The recently published report mentioned that crimes under the Indian Penal Code, special and local laws increased by 15.19 per cent in the state.

Crimes against Dalits rose by 13.73 per cent, while offences increased by 8.33 per cent against tribals. The number of child marriages was the fifth highest in the country with 64 cases.

There were 5,062 attempts to murder and 2,814 cases of robbery. The crime rates per lakh population in both sections were the second highest in the country.

Odisha topped the rate of dacoity with 355 incidents, while it was first and second in incidents of industrial and political riots respectively. The rate of cybercrimes was 4.4 per lakh population in the state, higher than the national rate of 3.9.

As many as 1,411 people were murdered and 5,630 cases were lodged for kidnapping and abduction. The report added that 5,081 people died due to negligence, including road accidents such as hit and run.

PTI