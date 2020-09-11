Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Friday the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the state with 3,996 new infections. With the fresh number of cases the total number of infected patients in Odisha increased to 1,43,117.

Out of new coronavirus cases 2,359 were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 1,637 were local contacts.

Fourteen new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. It took the total death toll in Odisha to 605.

The information were given by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha in a series of tweets.

Khurda once more topped the list of districts as far as the number of infections is concerned. The district reported 606 new cases of coronavirus infections. Other districts which had more than 100 cases in the last 24 hours are Cuttack (354), Puri (279), Balasore (209), Mayurbhanj (160), Nabarangpur (151), Angul (138), Kendrapara (130), Bolangir (124), Jagatsinghpur (122), Jajapur (119), Bhadrak (112), Rayagada (105) and Nuapada (103). While cases in Ganjam district are on the decrease, it is on the rise in both Khurda and Puri.

The other districts from which new cases were reported are: Bargarh (97), Koraput (93), Sambalpur and Sonpur (91 each), Ganjam (89), Sundargarh (88), Dhenkanal (87), Jharsugada (79), Nayagarh (77), Keonjhar (60), Kalahandi (58), Kandahamal and Malkangiri (47 each), Boudh (39), Gajapati (25) and Deogarh (10)

The total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 34,458. With the discharge of 2,706 patients Thursday, the total recovery figure stands at 1,08,001.

