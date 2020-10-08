Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police claimed to have busted a highway looters’ gang and arrested five dacoits in this connection in the capital city Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Swagat Biswal, Swabhimana Das, Surya Kanta Mangaraj, Nibedana Saha and Smruti Ranjan Mandal.

Sources said Saheed Nagar police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in the area and arrested the five dacoits.

The police seized three bikes, gold jewellery (a chain and two rings) worth Rs 10 lakh, six mobile phones, a laptop, a watch and a sharp weapon from their possession.

According to police offcials, the gang targeted people on highways and looted them by attacking them with sharp weapons.

The twin city police had registered several cases and was on the lookout for the miscreants. A special team was constituted to nab the desperadoes. Later, the arrest was made after raids.

Sources said the miscreants have several cases pending against them at the Cuttack and Bhubaneswar police stations.

Police have started questioning the arrested persons to find out the possible involvement of more persons in the gang, sources added.

PNN